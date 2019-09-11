Fantasy football: Week 2 tight end rankings

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Zach Ertz, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson and Hunter Henry top my Week 2 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2019.

O.J. Howard, Evan Engram, Delanie Walker, Mark Andrews and Austin Hooper round out my top-10 options for Week 2.

If you are in a league that requires starting a tight end, other great options are available this week. Take a look at my top add/drops for Week 2. My top 20 rankings can help you decide between two options to add to your starting lineup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz didn't reach the end zone in Week 1, but I expect him to score in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. Ertz is my top tight end option this week. The Falcons typically do well defending opposing tight ends, but I think the Eagles are too loaded to concentrate on just Ertz. I expect a touchdown and a lot of targets for the Eagles star in a shootout against Atlanta.

Detroit Lions rookie T.J. Hockenson erupted for 131 yards and a score on six catches in his NFL debut last week against the Arizona Cardinals. I have Hockenson as my No. 4 option at tight end this week in a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hockenson is a must-start in leagues that require starting tight ends, but provides flex value as long as he continues to see targets from Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard is my No. 6 option for Week 2. Howard is taking on a Carolina Panthers defense that allowed 20 yards and a touchdown to Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee in Week 1 and surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2018. Start Howard with confidence in Week 2.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had 108 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. This week he faces an Arizona Cardinals unit that allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends in Week 1. Andrews is my No. 9 option for Week 2. I expect Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to target Andrews early and often in this matchup, as the Cardinals focus on containing the Ravens' deep threats.

LONGSHOTS

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is my No. 10 option as he faces the Philadelphia Eagles. I expect this Week 2 showdown to be a shootout. The Eagles allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends in Week 1. Hooper pulled in nine catches for 77 yards in Week 1. I expect Hooper to have a shot at catching one of Matt Ryan's multiple touchdown tosses in this matchup. He should also see at least seven targets against the Eagles. He is a fringe starter in smaller leagues that require starting a tight end.

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis had one of the most-exciting touchdowns of Week 1, scorching and leaping down the field for a 48-yard score against the Philadelphia Eagles. I have Davis as my No. 12 tight end in Week 12 in a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys allowed 116 yards and a touchdown to New York Giants tight end Evan Engram in Week 1. I expect the Davis to follow up his Week 1 showing with another solid performance against the Cowboys, as the Redskins will likely be playing from behind and throwing the ball with regularity.

Week 2 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles at ATL

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at CIN

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at OAK

4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. LAC

5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at DET

6. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

7. Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. BUF

8. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans vs. IND

9. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. ARI

10. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons vs. PHI

11. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints at LAR

12. Vernon Davis, Washington Redskins vs. DAL

13. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. KC

14. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns at NYJ

15. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers vs. TB

16. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. SEA

17. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

18. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

19. Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

20. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings at GB