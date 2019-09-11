Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Oakland Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram is expected to be placed on injured reserve due to injuries he sustained during a Week 1 win against the Denver Broncos.

Sources told NFL Network Wednesday that the Raiders plan to move Abram to injured reserve and he is expected to have season-ending surgery. Sources told Bleacher Report and The Athletic Abram will have surgery this week to repair his torn rotator cuff and labrum.

The move to injured reserve means Abram will miss the next eight weeks, but the surgery increases the likelihood he won't return until 2020.

Abram had five tackles and a pass defensed while playing 43 snaps for the Raiders.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden did not mention Abram's injury when he met with the media Tuesday, but he did say the rookie safety played recklessly against the Broncos.

"I think he probably got a little bit too reckless at times," Gruden said. "He made some great plays, some impact plays, there were certainly some tackles he has to make for us that he missed."

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley also sustained an injury during Monday's win and was carted off the field. Conley collided with Abram during the play and hit his head. Gruden said Conley is doing "OK" and he could be available to play for the Raiders in Week 2.

Lamarcus Joyner and Abram are both listed as the Raiders' starting free safety. Trayvon Mullen and Kyle Wilber are listed as the Raiders' backup cornerbacks, behind Daryl Worley and Conley.

The Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday in Oakland.