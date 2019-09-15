Saints agree to five-year extension with coach Sean Payton

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a five-year contract extension with coach Sean Payton.

New Orleans announced the extension Sunday. Payton, 55, joined the Saints in 2006. He owns a 119-74 record in 13 seasons with the team. He was in the fourth year of his five-year, $45 million pact with the Saints before agreeing to the extension. Payton signed his previous extension in 2016.

Payton served as the New York Giants' offensive coordinator before being hired to coach the Saints. He also worked with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

He led the Saints to a Super Bowl victory in 2010.

The Saints opened the 2019 season with a 30-28 win against the Houston Texans. New Orleans battles the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Los Angeles.