Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. accuses Jets DC Gregg Williams of teaching 'dirty hits'

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. believes New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams teaches players "cheap shots" and "dirty hits."

Beckham also told reporters Thursday that Williams, who was the defensive coach for the Browns at the time, targeted him in a 2017 preseason game. The then-New York Giants wideout suffered an ankle sprain after being undercut by Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

Beckham said he attempted to return from the injury too soon and eventually broke his ankle, ending his season.

"In the preseason, nobody in the NFL is really out to do stuff like that," Beckham said. "I had players on this team telling me that that's what he was telling them to do. 'Take me out of the game,' and it's preseason. You just know who he is. That's the man calling the plays."

The NFL previously suspended Williams for an entire season for his role in the "Bountygate" scandal in which the Saints were found to have operated a bounty system. In the bounty program, players were paid bonuses for hard hits and intentionally injuring players.

"If I was a coach, I would never teach what he teaches," Beckham said. "But that's just him and what he does."

Beckham and the Browns will play the Jets on Monday night.