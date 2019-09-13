Patriots' Antonio Brown trains at TB12 gym, asks for love in 'time of crisis'

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots hours after being released by the Oakland Raiders. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown got in a workout with Tom Brady's personal trainer at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center ahead of his first game with his new team.

Brown -- who signed with the Patriots Monday -- posted a video of the workout Thursday on Instagram. He practiced with the Patriots this week and is expected to play against the Miami Dolphins Sunday in Miami.

Brown is also being accused of sexual assault in three separate incidents, according to a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida. The Patriots said they are aware of the lawsuit and take the allegations "very seriously."

Brown denies the claims and is pursuing multiple legal options. The NFL is investigating the matter.

"In the time of crisis all I ask [for] is love, dedication and focus," Brown said in an Instagram story. "Stay focussed. The devil is going to try to bring you down when you get closer to your goals. The key is, don't let them."

Brown walked around the facility while filming himself and Guerrero in the footage. Nearly 17,000 viewers tuned into his social media video.

Brown also said he thinks there should be a Team USA football team so the "world can love" NFL players because all they get is "hate."

The TB12 facility is located on the campus of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Brady co-founded TB12 with Guerrero.

"No matter what they say, no matter what they hate, somebody's gotta go to work," Brown said.