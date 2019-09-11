Patriots WR Antonio Brown accused of rape in Florida

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- New England Patriots star Antonio Brown has been accused of raping a woman, according to a federal lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida.

Britney Taylor -- who worked as Brown's trainer -- is accusing the receiver of sexual assault in three separate incidents. The lawsuit says Brown met Taylor while they both attended Central Michigan University before Brown hired Taylor as his trainer.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, a day after Brown signed with the Patriots. Brown's lawyer, Darren Heitner, said the NFL star denies the allegations and plans to pursue multiple legal options.

"Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit," Heitner said in a statement. "He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations."

The lawsuit says Brown sexually assaulted Taylor twice during 2017 training sessions. It also includes images of messages Taylor says Brown sent to her regarding one of the incidents. The lawsuit also says Brown forced Taylor onto a bed in June 2018 and "forcibly" raped her at his home in Miami.

"As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision," Taylor said in a statement released by her lawyer. "I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault. Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape. I will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies; however, at this time, I respectfully request that the media please respect my privacy."

Heitner's statement also said the accuser engaged Brown in a "consensual personal relationship" and that any sexual interaction with Brown was "entirely consensual." Heitner said Brown believes the lawsuit to be a "money grab."

Taylor said she will cooperate with the NFL and other agencies in potential investigations. The Patriots also released a statement regarding the lawsuit.

"We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier [Tuesday] against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio's representatives," the Patriots said. "We take these allegations very seriously.

"Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place."

Brown is a Miami native. He played high school football at Miami Norland before going to Central Michigan. He was a sixth round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. The Steelers traded Brown to the Oakland Raiders in March. The Raiders released Brown Saturday and he signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Patriots hours later. Brown is expected to make his debut with the Patriots against the Miami Dolphins Sunday in Miami.