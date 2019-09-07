Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown led the NFL with 15 receiving touchdowns in 2018 while with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Antonio Brown is set to join the New England Patriots after being released by the Oakland Raiders. He had asked to be set free.

The Raiders released Brown on Saturday. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN Brown agreed to a deal with the Patriots hours later. Brown's pact is for one year and $15 million.

He can't play in the Patriots' season-opener because he was not on the roster by 4 p.m. EDT. He is eligible for the Patriots' second game against the Miami Dolphins.

Brown, 31, had an NFL-best 15 receiving touchdowns last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection also had 1,297 yards and 104 catches in 15 starts in 2018.

The Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders in March.

The Patriots host the Steelers at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.