New England Patriots' David Andrews hospitalized with blood clots

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- New England Patriots starting center David Andrews has been hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Andrews could miss the 2019-20 season because of the blood clots. He will continue to undergo additional tests to locate the cause of the clots.

Andrews, a team captain in his fifth NFL season, played 28 snaps in the Patriots' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. He wasn't at practice the last two days, according to ESPN.

Since joining the Patriots in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia, Andrews has started 57 regular-season games and nine playoff contests. He split time with Bryan Stork in the 2015 campaign before becoming the starter in 2016.

Andrews has developed chemistry with star quarterback Tom Brady, serving as the team's starting center in each of the Patriots' past three Super Bowl appearances.

New England signed Andrews to a three-year, $9 million contract extension in May 2017 that keeps him signed through 2020. He is scheduled to earn about $3.1 million this season.

The Patriots' top backups behind Andrews are four-year veterans Ted Karras (five starts) and James Ferentz (zero starts).