Kansas City Chiefs to sign QB Matt Moore after Chad Henne injury

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran quarterback Matt Moore following an injury to backup Chad Henne.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that the Chiefs agreed to terms with Moore after learning that Henne will require surgery for a fractured right ankle. Financial details of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Moore, 35, hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2017 campaign while playing for the Miami Dolphins. He is expected to serve as the top backup to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Since entering the league in 2007 as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State, Moore has played 10 seasons between the Carolina Panthers and Dolphins. He started 30 games and threw 45 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions.

Henne, who spent last season as the backup to Mahomes, is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday in Green Bay, Wis., according to ESPN.

Henne saw action in one game during the 2018-19 campaign, completing 2-of-3 passes for 29 yards.