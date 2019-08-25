Green Bay Packers release former second-round pick Josh Jones

Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones (27) hadn't practiced in about two weeks due to a non-football illness. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers released former second-round pick Josh Jones, three months after the defensive back requested a trade.

The Packers announced the roster move Sunday. Earlier in the day, the safety posted on social media that the team had informed him of his release.

"It's been real Green Bay," Jones wrote on Twitter.

Jones skipped a portion of the Packers' off-season program and eventually requested to be either traded or released in May, league sources told ESPN.

The Packers selected Jones with the No. 61 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State. He played in 29 games in two seasons with Green Bay, garnering 12 starts. He recorded 100 tackles, one interception and three sacks.

Green Bay signed former Chicago Bears safety Adrian Amos to a four-year contract this off-season, pushing Jones into a backup role. The Packers also used a first-round pick in this year's draft to select safety Darnell Savage Jr.

Jones, who has had a tumultuous off-season with the Packers, hadn't practiced in about two weeks due to an undisclosed illness, according to ESPN.