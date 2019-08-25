Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown loses second helmet grievance

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown's second hearing, which took place Friday, was heard by the same independent arbitrator as the first grievance. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Oakland Raiders superstar Antonio Brown's helmet saga is coming to an end after losing his second grievance hearing with the NFL.

League sources told ESPN and ProFootballTalk on Sunday that Brown lost his grievance, but he is planning to move forward with an endorsement deal for an approved helmet.

Brown accepted the independent arbitrator's decision and has started to narrow his options after listening to multiple companies that intend to produce and pay him to wear a customized helmet, according to ProFootballTalk.

The star wide receiver lost his first grievance against the league that sought an exception to allow him to wear his outdated and non-certified Schutt Air Advantage helmet, which he had worn throughout his career. Brown filed a second grievance Monday and asked for a one-year grace period before being required to switch helmets.

The same independent arbitrator from the first grievance heard Brown's second hearing, which took place Friday. The NFLPA submitted an affidavit in support of the NFL's decision to uphold the receiver's helmet ban, according to ESPN.

Brown missed most of training camp due to the helmet issue, along with frostbite on both of his feet following an accident inside a cryogenic therapy chamber. He left the team for two weeks to seek treatment as well as protest the NFL's ban on his 10-year-old helmet model.