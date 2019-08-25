Houston Texans RB Lamar Miller to miss season with torn ACL

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller was taken off the field on a cart during Saturday night's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller is expected to miss the 2019 season with a significant knee injury.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Sunday that Miller sustained a torn ACL during Saturday's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. An MRI confirmed the severity of the injury.

"Anybody gets hurt, it's tough," Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson told reporters. "But he's one of the guys that brings a lot of energy and a lot of power to this team. It's tough to see him go off on the cart. I prayed for him. We'll be there for him every step of the way."

Cowboys defensive lineman Maliek Collins tackled Miller on the second offensive play of the game, hitting him just above his left knee. The 28-year-old tailback grabbed his left leg and was evaluated by team trainers.

The Texans' medical staff eventually carted Miller off the field.

"That was hard," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said. "He's just an awesome guy. He's meant a lot to me personally and it's just a tough thing to see."

Miller has been the Texans' top running back since the 2016 campaign. In 14 games last season, he recorded 973 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 210 carries. He is entering the final year of his four-year contract.

Taiwan Jones replaced Miller in Saturday's matchup against the Cowboys. The Texans also acquired running back Duke Johnson from the Cleveland Browns in early August.