Redskins name Case Keenum starting quarterback over Dwayne Haskins

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum will start the team's regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 8.

The team announced Sunday that Keenum won the starting job over Ohio State Buckeyes rookie Dwayne Haskins. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden told reporters it isn't a week-to-week competition and Keenum will keep his spot atop the depth chart as long as he produces.

"The experience factor is something you really lean upon, and Case has been productive in practice and some of the games," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. "Case has come in here and picked up the offense extremely well. He had great confidence and command over the team.

"We have great confidence Case can lead us to a win against Philadelphia."

The Redskins selected Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Keenum, who has started all three preseason games this year, separated himself from the rookie gunslinger over the course of this month.

Washington acquired Keenum in a trade with the Denver Broncos this off-season. He has started 54 games in his NFL career, including 30 contests in the last two years.

Keenum posted an 11-3 record as the Vikings' starter in 2017 before signing with the Broncos in the off-season. The Redskins will mark the fifth team Keenum has started for.

In 57 career NFL appearances with the Houston Texans, then-St. Louis Rams, Vikings and Broncos, Keenum has completed 62 percent of his throws with 12,661 yards, 64 touchdowns and 42 interceptions.