Jaguars' Matt Overton offers to buy tickets from upset Colts fans

Disgruntled Indianapolis Colts fans began to request refunds for their season tickets following the unexpected retirement of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck over the weekend. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Matt Overton offered to buy the season tickets of upset Indianapolis Colts fans seeking refunds after the sudden retirement of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck.

Overton, who played five seasons with the Colts (2012-16) and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2013, made the offer Monday on Twitter after seeing posts on social media from disgruntled Colts season-ticket holders. He said he plans to donate any purchased tickets to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

"To any angry Colts season ticket holders who are seeking a refund, I'd be more than happy to buy your season tix off of you & donate them to @RileyChildrens patients & their families," Overton wrote. "I'm serious."

Colts fans, upset with the abrupt retirement of Luck over the weekend, booed the quarterback as he walked off the field during Indianapolis' preseason game Saturday. Players and coaches from around the NFL came to Luck's defense after he received the cold response from fans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts selected Luck with the first-overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Stanford. In 86 career games, he compiled a 53-33 record with 23,671 passing yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions.

Luck cited a lack of joy when playing football due to his recurrent cycle of injuries as the primary factor for retiring.