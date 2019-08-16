Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has electrifying run vs. Packers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) led all NFL quarterbacks with 695 rushing yards during his rookie campaign in 2018, despite starting just seven games. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson excited the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium with a mesmerizing run in the Baltimore Ravens' preseason win against the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson juked and sprinted around the Packers before leaping over a final defender en route to the end zone in the first quarter of the 26-13 victory Thursday in Baltimore. The 18-yard touchdown run was nullified due to an illegal blindside block penalty on the Ravens, but still showed off Jackson's spectacular athleticism.

The second-year quarterback completed 6-of-10 passing attempts for 58 yards in the win. Ravens backup Trace McSorely completed 8-of-13 passing attempts for 74 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Packers star Aaron Rodgers did not play in the game. Tim Boyle completed 12-of-21 passing attempts for 107 yards and a touchdown for the Packers.

"They gave me an opportunity to run by squeezing out the edges. They gave me the middle lane and I just took advantage," Jackson told reporters.

Jackson led the Ravens to field goals on his two drives in the preseason win. He told reporters he was mad he wasn't able to lead the Ravens to touchdowns on the drives.

Green Bay got a 43-yard field goal from Mason Crosby at the end of the third quarter. McSorely found Chris Moore on a 23-yard touchdown toss in the second quarter, giving the Ravens a 13-3 lead. Crosby added another field goal before the half to get the Packers to within one score of the lead.

Justice Hill scored a one-yard rushing touchdown on the Ravens' first drive of the second half. The Packers answered with a Darrius Shepherd receiving score in the third quarter. Ravens kicker Justin tucker hit a 41-yard field goal in the same quarter, giving the Ravens a 23-13 lead. Tuck added a 38-yard field goal on the Ravens first drive of the fourth quarter.

"Good win. We like winning," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I'm proud of the guys. They played good football. We talked at halftime about the young guys learning how to play winning football. I thought our guys did a good job of that."

The Ravens face the Philadelphia Eagles in another preseason game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Packers battle the Oakland Raiders at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday at IG Field in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.