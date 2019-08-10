Lardarius Webb retires with Baltimore Ravens

Former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Lardarius Webb (21) appeared in 127 games (85 starts) over his career in Baltimore. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Former NFL defensive back Lardarius Webb retired from the league as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Webb, 33, announced his retirement from the league Saturday at the Ravens' practice facility in Owings Mills, Md. He joined former fullback Vonta Leach and running back Willis McGahee as the third player to sign a one-day contract and retire as a Raven this summer.

"I'm honored. I had a great nine years here," Webb told reporters. "I learned so much about football and about life. ... I had a lot of people telling me how small I was and the things that I wasn't going to be able to accomplish because of my size. Y'all gave me an opportunity to show the world.

"Thank y'all so very much for letting me retire as a Raven. I'm honored and it's a blessing."

The Ravens selected Webb in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Nicholls State. He was a nine-year veteran and won a Super Bowl title with the franchise in the 2012-13 campaign.

Webb appeared in 127 career games, garnering 85 starts, over his career in Baltimore. He overcame two ACL tears early in his career and played his final season in 2017.

Webb recorded 467 combined tackles, 15 interceptions, 91 passes defensed, five sacks, three forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown in his career. He had a career-high five picks in 2011.