Detroit Lions activate DE Trey Flowers from PUP list

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers (98) signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Detroit Lions this off-season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers was activated from the active/physically unable to perform list.

The team announced the move Saturday. The Lions also placed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse on injured reserve after his gruesome leg injury during the team's preseason contest against the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Flowers, who signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Lions in March, began training camp on the PUP list after undergoing a procedure on his shoulder in the off-season.

The Patriots selected Flowers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. In his four seasons with New England, he won two Super Bowl titles with the first coming under the guidance of former Patriots defensive coordinator and current Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

Flowers recorded 57 combined tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two passes defensed in 15 regular-season games last season. He had 164 total tackles, 21 sacks, five forced fumbles and six pass deflections in 46 appearances (37 starts) with the Patriots.

Detroit also placed defensive tackle Darius Kilgo on injured reserve and waived cornerback Tarvarus McFadden. The Lions added quarterback Josh Johnson and running back Justin Stockton.