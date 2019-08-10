Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller leaves practice after awkward landing

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller suffered the injury during a one-on-one drill against Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller on Saturday. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller had an early exit from Saturday's practice due to a right foot or ankle injury.

League sources told ESPN and the Chicago Tribune that Miller sustained the injury during a one-on-one drill against Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller. Miller jumped to catch a contested pass and landed awkwardly.

The Bears' training staff attended to Miller before he walked to the locker room under his own power. He later tweeted, "I'm good" with a thumbs-up emoji before deleting the message, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy didn't share any details about Miller's injury, but appeared confident that it wasn't a serious ailment.

"I didn't see it. I missed it," Nagy told reporters. "I'll have to go back and watch it. [The medical staff] said he rolled it or something. I think he rolled it, but we'll see. He'll be all right. I hope so at least. We'll see how tough he is."

The Bears selected Miller in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Memphis. He suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals last season and it impacted him for the remainder of his rookie campaign.

Miller only missed one game but struggled to run routes and absorb contact due to complications related to his shoulder injury.

Miller finished with 33 receptions for 423 yards and led the team with seven touchdown catches in 2018. His seven receiving scores ranked second among NFL rookie wideouts, trailing only Atlanta Falcons pass-catcher Calvin Ridley (10).