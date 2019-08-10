Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers starting linebacker Oren Burks is believed to have a torn pectoral muscle and could miss the entire season.

League sources told ESPN and the NFL Network that Burks will undergo more tests and seek a second opinion Monday to see if he can play through the injury.

Burks was expected to start alongside inside linebacker Blake Martinez in the Packers' 3-4 defense this season.

The second-year linebacker suffered the injury in the first quarter of Thursday's preseason game against the Houston Texans. Burks was originally thought to have a shoulder injury, but the team called it a chest ailment Saturday.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn't provide an update on Burks' status after Saturday's practice.

"Honestly, I don't really know anything right now," LaFleur said. "It's kind of wait and see, but I hope not."

The Packers inserted undrafted rookie Curtis Bolton into the lineup in place of Burks, according to ESPN. Green Bay had seventh-round pick Ty Summers working with the second-team defense.

The Packers selected Burks in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt. He played only 122 snaps as a rookie after being slowed by a shoulder injury in the preseason. He missed the first two games of the 2018 campaign while recovering from the setback.

Burks recorded 24 combined tackles in 14 games (four starts) during his rookie season.