Baltimore Ravens to trade standout kicker Kaare Vedvik to Minnesota Vikings

Baltimore Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik (6) kicks a 29-yard field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason game Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Vedvik kicked four field goals during the 29-0 Baltimore win. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens are trading kicker Kaare Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings for an undisclosed draft pick, the teams announced Sunday.

League sources told ESPN and the Pioneer Press that the Vikings sent Baltimore a 2020 fifth-round selection in the trade. The deal is pending a physical, the Ravens announced.

Vedvik, a native of Norway, has shined with the Ravens since joining the team as an undrafted kicker in 2018. He was 12-of-13 on field-goal attempts during the preseason in the last two years for Baltimore.

During Thursday's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Vedvik drilled all four of his field goals, which included a 55-yard boot. He also had two punts over 50 yards.

We have traded kicker Kaare Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings for an undisclosed draft pick, pending the passing of a physical. pic.twitter.com/JhfkeEyvLp— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 11, 2019

Despite Vedvik's production in the preseason, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who is the most accurate kicker in league history, wasn't in danger of losing his starting job.

Vedvik could challenge Vikings kicker Dan Bailey for the starting job in Minnesota. Bailey has yet to have a perfect practice in training camp, according to ESPN.