Free agent OG Richie Incognito working out for Raiders

May 6 (UPI) -- Free agent offensive guard Richie Incognito is set to work out for the Oakland Raiders.

Sources informed NFL Network of the workout on Monday. Incognito, 35, announced his retirement in April 2018, before un-retiring. He did not play in 2018 after being cut by the Buffalo Bills.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection was a third round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2006 NFL Draft. Incognito joined the Bills during the 2009 season before signing with the Miami Dolphins in 2010. The Dolphins suspended Incognito in 2013 for conduct detrimental to the team.

Incognito pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in April in connection to a 2018 incident in Arizona. He was sentenced to 11 months of probation and a nine-day suspended jail sentence, in addition to mental health screening.

The 6-foot-4, 322-pound offensive lineman has appeared in 150 games during his NFL tenure.

Former Bills center Eric Wood -- who also retired last season -- spoke glowingly of Incognito in a tweet after news broke of the workout.

"Richie Incognito has more left in the tank and is ready to get back in the league," Wood tweeted. "Love that the Raiders are bringing him in for a workout today."

Richie Incognito is back on the practice field. 🙌 #BillsCamp pic.twitter.com/N1wB6rsmuX — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 22, 2016

The Raiders closed out rookie minicamp on Sunday and report to OTA off-season workouts May 21. Oakland has mandatory minicamp from June 11 to 13.