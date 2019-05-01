Marshawn Lynch open to Oakland Raiders return after Isaiah Crowell injury

Former Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch originally planned to retire, but has since changed his thought process. Lynch is open to returning to the Raiders if the team wants him. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Running back Marshawn Lynch could end his retirement before it officially begins.

Sources told the NFL Network and the Bay Area News Group that Lynch is interested in returning to the Raiders if they want him. Lynch previously planned to end his NFL career last week, according to ESPN.

Lynch, who recently turned 33 years old, is currently a free agent. He appeared in only six games for the Raiders last season before being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury in late October. He had 376 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 90 carries.

Oakland drafted Alabama tailback Josh Jacobs in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft to replace Lynch. Jacobs is the projected starter for the upcoming season.

"If you're listening Josh, I encourage you to get some rest, because we're gonna run you a lot," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told reporters after the draft. "We're gonna give you a great opportunity."

Despite the team's commitment to Jacobs, backup running back Isaiah Crowell is likely out for the season after tearing his Achilles during a workout Tuesday. He will have surgery next week.

Sources told the NFL Network that the Raiders are expected to re-sign veteran tailback Doug Martin, potentially closing the window on Lynch's return to Oakland. The team also has Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington on the depth chart.

The Raiders are open to bringing back Lynch in a more limited role, and for the right price, according to the Bay Area News Group. He earned a base salary of $2.5 million last season.