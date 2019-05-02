Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) played 13 seasons for the franchise, before signing with the Oakland Raiders last off-season. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Linebacker Derrick Johnson will retire after signing a one-day contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sources informed the Kansas City Star and 610 Sports Radio of Johnson's decision to end his 14-year NFL tenure. Johnson, 36, played his first 13 seasons in Kansas City. He signed with the Oakland Raiders last off-season.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection and 2011 All-Pro entered the league as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Johnson retires with 1,168 combined tackles, 103 tackles for a loss, 77 passes defensed, 27.5 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries, 14 interceptions and four touchdowns in 188 career appearances.

Johnson had 17 tackles in six games in 2018. He had 71 tackles, seven passes defensed, five tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 15 starts for the Chiefs during his final season with the franchise in 2017.

The 6-foot-3, 242-pound defender was included in the NFL Top 100 player rankings four times during his decorated career, ranking as high as No. 59 in 2013.

Kansas City signed former running back Jamal Charles to a one-year deal Wednesday, before he also retired from the league.