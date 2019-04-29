Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys to sign Larry Allen Jr., son of Hall of Fame OL Larry Allen
Golden State Warriors edge Houston Rockets in foul-filled Game 1
Washburn DB killed, Giants draft pick injured in shooting
Former Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski to retire after 19 seasons
NBA Playoffs: Rockets star James Harden requests 'fair chance' from refs

Moments from the 2019 NFL Draft

Boeing CEO: Pilots didn't 'completely' follow procedures in 737 Max crashes
Panthers sign RB Elijah Holyfield, boxing legend's son
Federal officials foil Los Angeles terror plot
Astronomers have discovered a 2,000-year-old nova remnant
Firefly Aerospace advances toward late 2019 launch
 
