NFL Draft 2019: Dolphins' Christian Wilkins nearly tackles Commissioner Roger Goodell

Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, almost tackled NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after hearing his name called Thursday night in Nashville. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

NASHVILLE, April 26 (UPI) -- Christian Wilkins' first move as the newest member of the Miami Dolphins was nearly knocking NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell off the stage at the 2019 NFL Draft.

The former Clemson defensive tackle was the No. 13 overall selected in the first round on Thursday in Nashville. Wilkins walked out of the green room wearing a crisp white suit and slapped on his new Dolphins hat before taking the stage.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive lineman then looked at Goodell and pointed to the sky, signaling a chest-bump. But Goodell wasn't ready.

Wilkins took flight and made contact with Goodell, nearly knocking him off of his feet. Goodell let out a smile after the run-in. He then gave Wilkins a congratulatory hug.

"Has he never chest bumped anybody?" Wilkins asked reporters. "That's the clear, universal signal for we going up. But yeah, I guess he didn't get the signal. It could've ended worse, it ended bad, but it could've have been worse. He almost didn't get to the 14th pick. I'm glad he stayed firm on the ground because if he went up he probably would have went for a tumble."

"... Acted a fool a little bit but it's never hurt nobody."

Wilkins jokingly said he is not expected a fine from Goodell.