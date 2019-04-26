Arizona Cardinals trade quarterback Josh Rosen to Miami Dolphins

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen was traded to the Miami Dolphins on Friday. The Cardinals drafted Oklahoma signal-caller Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals traded second-year quarterback Josh Rosen to the Miami Dolphins on Friday night.

Sources told the NFL Network and ESPN that the Cardinals moved Rosen and a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft for the Dolphins' second-round pick (No. 62 overall) in this year's draft. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier later confirmed the trade in a press conference.

"He was always a guy that has a ton of talent," Grier said about Rosen. "He's a smart guy like everyone knows. He's got arm talent and he can throw it. I think what everyone always liked about him was how cerebral he was. It's a young, talented guy at a premium position in this league."

The trade came one day after the Cardinals selected Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday night. Arizona previously drafted Rosen with the 10th overall choice in the 2018 draft.

Rosen, who unfollowed the Cardinals' Twitter and Instagram pages after the franchise selected Murray, had a 55.2 completion percentage with 2,278 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games last season. Arizona finished with a 3-13 record.

The Cardinals selected UMass wide receiver Andy Isabella with the acquired second-round selection. He had 102 receptions for 1,698 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Minutemen last season. He had 65 catches for 1,020 yards and 10 scores in the 2017 campaign.