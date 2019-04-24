Oakland Raiders veteran Marshawn Lynch had 331 rushing yards in 2018, before being lost for the season with a groin injury. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is planning to retire for the second time.

Sources informed ESPN and NFL Network of Lynch's plans to leave the game. Lynch, 33, retired following his 2015 with the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to the NFL in 2017, suiting up for his hometown Raiders after a trade from the Seahawks.

Lynch averaged 4.3 yards per carry, running for 891 yards and seven scores on 207 carries in 15 starts in 2017. He had 376 yards and three scores on 90 carries in six starts last season, before being knocked out for the season with a groin injury. The five-time Pro Bowl selection, 2012 All-Pro and former Super Bowl champion was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

"Beast Mode" played his first three seasons for the Buffalo Bills, before being traded to the Seahawks during his 2010 campaign. He went on to make the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons in Seattle.

Lynch has 10,379 rushing yards and 84 rushing scores in 148 career appearances. He also has nine receiving scores during his 11-year NFL tenure.

Sources told NFL Network that the Raiders plan to select a running back early in the 2019 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday in Nashville. The Raiders signed Isaiah Crowell this off-season and also have Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren on the depth chart at the running back slot.