April 18 (UPI) -- The 2019 NFL season schedule is out and UPI has you covered with the best games to watch and point spreads for the Week 1 slate.

All eyes will open to the first game of the season, with the legendary Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears rivalry kicking off the 2019 NFL campaign. The Packers and Bears meet at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 5 at Solider Field in Chicago.

Chicago is a 3.5-point favorite against Green Bay and the over/under for the game is set at 45.5, according to BetOnline.AG.

The first full Sunday of games also features several stars playing for new teams.

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns

Browns favored by 4.5 points. Over/Under at 44.5 points.

You definitely will want to be glued to your TV, smartphone, computer or tablet for Odell Beckham Jr.'s debut for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns host the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 in Cleveland. Beckham Jr. left the New York Giants in an off-season trade and joins friend and former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry in a star-studded wide receivers room for the Browns. Second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield is set to have a breakout year in 2019, possibly leading the Browns back into the postseason. It all starts in Week 1.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Jets favored by 3. Over/Under at 39.

While the teams involved in this AFC East skirmish don't sound super sexy, fans will get their first chance to see running back Le'Veon Bell in the backfield for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills. Fantasy football fans will definitely have an eye on this game to see if Bell still looks like the All-Pro he was for so many seasons while a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills also boasted one of the best pass defenses in the NFL in 2018 and will be a great early test for second-year Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers favored by 3. Over/Under at 48.5.

While the first two matchups mentioned dealt with wide receivers and running backs, the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers game is all about the quarterbacks. The Colts' Andrew Luck and Chargers' Phillip Rivers were both in the MVP conversation last season after brilliant seasons. While both teams feature decent defensive talent, you should still expect plenty of scoring here between two high-powered offenses.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys favored by 7.5. Over/Under at 46.

What will the New York Giants look like without Odell Beckham Jr.? Will Saquon Barkley be able to back up his terrific rookie campaign with a stellar sophomore season? We will start to answer those questions with this Week 1 battle between NFC East rivals with the Giants facing the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. We will also get to see the Cowboys start the season with Amari Cooper, a star wide receiver Dallas acquired midseason in 2018, helping them reach the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Patriots favored by 6.5. Over/Under at 52.

The Pittsburgh Steelers won't be able to ease into the 2019 season with their new look offense, sans Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell. They start the season against the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. Can the ageless Tom Brady carry his squad to another Lombardi Trophy? Can Pittsburgh rebuild quickly after losing multiple All-Pro talents in the same off-season? Those will be the main questions facing these teams entering this Week 1 matchup between NFL heavyweights.

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints

Saints favored by 7.5. Over/Under at 54.

The Houston Texans travel to the Superdome to battle the New Orleans Saints in another Week 1 thriller. This matchup will be the first of two games on the Monday Night Football slate. While many believe the Saints should have been the NFC's representative in the Super Bowl, the reality is that the team still came up short of its destination in 2018. New Orleans is still loaded with talent -- despite the off-season departure of running back Mark Ingram -- look for a shootout in this matchup between superstar quarterbacks Drew Brees and Deshaun Watson.

More Betting Lines

Chicago Bears by 3.5 points over Green Bay Packers; Over/Under at 45.5 points.

Minnesota Vikings by 5 vs. Atlanta Falcons; Over/Under at 47.5.

Philadelphia Eagles by 8 vs. Washington Redskins; Over/Under at 46.

Baltimore Ravens by 3.5 vs. Miami Dolphins; Over/Under at 36.5.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 2 vs. San Francisco 49ers; Over/Under at 48.5.

Kansas City Chiefs by 5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars; Over/Under at 52.5.

Los Angeles Rams by 3 vs. Carolina Panthers; Over/Under at 50.5.

Seattle Seahawks by 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals; Over/Under at 44.

Arizona Cardinals even vs. Detroit Lions; Over/Under at 48.5.

Oakland Raiders by 3 vs. Denver Broncos; Over/Under at 42.5.