NFL releases dates, times for 2019 regular-season schedule

The NFL released its 2019 regular-season schedule Wednesday. The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears open the season on Thursday Night Football. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- The NFL unveiled the 2019 regular-season schedule Wednesday, with the New England Patriots kicking off their Super Bowl title defense against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

The Patriots host the Steelers on Sunday Night Football at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 8.

The league opted against beginning the season with the Super Bowl champions for the Sept. 5 opener on Thursday Night Football. Instead, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears begin the 2019 campaign in an NFC North showdown to kick off the NFL's 100-year anniversary season. It marks the 199th all-time meeting between the Bears and Packers.

In other Week 1 action, the Super Bowl runner-up Los Angeles Rams battle the Carolina Panthers. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs start their season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons take on the Minnesota Vikings in a battle of high-octane offenses. The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys renew their NFC East rivalry in the opening week.

On Sept. 9, the Houston Texans play the New Orleans Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday Night Football. In the late game, the Denver Broncos travel to challenge the Oakland Raiders.

Below is the full schedule for Week 1 of the 2019-20 NFL season. The remainder of the schedule for each team can be found at NFL.com.

Thursday Night Kickoff, Sept. 5

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday afternoon games, Sept. 8

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday late games, Sept. 8

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Monday Night Football, Sept. 9

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders, 10:20 p.m. ET, ESPN