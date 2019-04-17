NFL announces dates, times for international games in 2019

The Los Angeles Chargers faced the Tennessee Titans during the NFL's international series October 21 at Wembley Stadium in London. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- The NFL has announced the dates and times for the five international games during the 2019 season.

The rest of the 2019 slate will be announced at 8 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network.

London will play host to four games this season. The Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders kick off the 2019 international schedule, with a game at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the next game at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Cincinnati Bengals battle the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. The stadium also willhost the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 3 .

Mexico will host the final international game, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 18 at Estadio Azteca.

The 2018 international slate featured three games in London and one game in Mexico, but the Mexico City game set for Nov. 19 was moved to Los Angeles due to bad field conditions.