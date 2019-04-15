Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (L) averaged 93 rushing yards per game in his final seven games during the 2018 season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens signed running back Gus Edwards to an exclusive rights tender Monday.

Center Matt Skura, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and running back De'Lance Turner also signed their exclusive rights tenders Monday.

Edwards, 24, had 718 yards and two scores on 137 carries in 11 games last season for the Ravens. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry during his rookie campaign, raking fifth in the league in that category.

The Ravens elevated Edwards from the practice squad in October. Edwards entered the off-season as the Ravens' starting running back, according to coach John Harbaugh. The AFC North franchise then signed veteran free agent Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million contract in March, crowding the running backs room.

Baltimore also has Kenneth Dixon and Tyler Ervin on its depth chart at running back entering the 2019 season.