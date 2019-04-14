NFL players react to Tiger Woods' fifth Masters win

Tiger Woods wears his newly won green jacket after the final round of the 2019 Masters tournament on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Woods won the Masters with a score of 13 under par for his fifth green jacket. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods, who battled back from multiple surgeries and a personal scandal, completed a remarkable comeback to capture his fifth win in the Masters tournament Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

NFL players from around the league watched Woods' historic turnaround and showed the star golfer support on social media.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, much like the patrons at the event, was in disbelief about Woods' win.

New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady, who won his fifth Super Bowl championship last season, joked about reaching Woods' career titles mark. Woods' win at Augusta National was his 15th career major title and first since 2008.

After Sunday's victory, Woods trails only the legendary Jack Nicklaus, who has 18 career major titles.

Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, who shares a similar story with career-threatening injuries, expressed his happiness about Woods' triumph and said to "never doubt a champion." Griffin has notably battled injuries throughout his career, including a major knee injury with the Washington Redskins in a wild-card game in 2013.

Never Doubt a Champion!

So happy for Tiger! π π π #TheMasters — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 14, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who played in three seasons at Stanford, congratulated Woods on his accomplishment. Woods spent two years at Stanford before turning pro.

Goose bumps watching that!! Canβt believe it but so happy for my fellow @Stanford man!!! Congrats Tiger!!! — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) April 14, 2019

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is using the Masters as motivation for the upcoming season. Graham, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro choice, has never won a Super Bowl title in his career.

Inspiration. Be ur best on the biggest stage. Trying to have these vibes next February. π Its never too late. I need that ringgg! https://t.co/yyxrjQzUQu — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) April 14, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward went as far as saying that video game developer and publisher Electronic Arts (EA) is likely "scrambling" to bring back the "Tiger Woods PGA Tour" video game series. Woods' name was removed from the game after the 2014 edition.