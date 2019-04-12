Masters 2019: Tiger Woods avoids injury after security guard slips into his ankle

Tiger Woods touches the hand of a patron as he walks to the 8th tee box in the second round at the 2019 Masters Tournament on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods avoided a serious injury after an accident involving a security guard Friday during the second round of the Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

A member of the tournament's security staff accidently slid into the golfer's ankle while trying to protect him from the gallery after hitting his second shot on the 14th hole.

Woods had hit his ball left of the fairway and played a superb shot through the trees to reach the 14th green. While watching the flight of the ball, onlookers began to move toward Woods. The security guard, in an attempt to prevent spectators from getting too close, slipped on the wet grass and made contact with the golfer's right ankle.

After his approach shot on the 14th hole, a security guard makes contact with Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/0DNpWn1AkI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 12, 2019

Woods, who has had numerous injuries in recent years, gingerly limped away after the freak accident. He continued to flex the ankle as he reached the green for his next shot.

Woods shook off the ailment and made the 15-foot putt for birdie. He carded a 4-under 68 to finish six under after Friday's round. He sits one shot behind five leaders for first place.