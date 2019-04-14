Masters 2019: Bettor wins $1.19 million on Tiger Woods' green jacket win

Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th green in the final round at the 2019 Masters Tournament on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Woods won the Masters with a score of 13 under par for his fifth green jacket. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods wasn't the only big winner after the conclusion of the final round of the Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Woods won the Masters on Sunday, capturing his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open. It was his first win at Augusta National since 2005.

Bookmakers in Nevada and New Jersey listed Woods among the top tier of contenders at around 12-1 odds. On Tuesday, a bettor capitalized on the odds at a William Hill U.S. sportsbook in Nevada, putting an $85,000 wager on Woods to win at 14-1 odds.

The ticket will pay out $1.19 million, the largest golf ticket loss in the sportsbook's history, according to the company.

"It's great to see Tiger back," William Hill U.S. director of trading Nick Bogdanovich said in a statement. "It's a painful day for William Hill -- our biggest golf loss ever -- but a great day for golf."

Woods completed his victory with a 2-under-par 70 on Sunday. He entered the last round two shots behind Francesco Molinari.