Ravens sign OL Marshal Yanda to contract extension

Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda (bottom) quieted retirement speculation by signing a contract extension with the franchise Thursday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens have signed guard Marshal Yanda to a contract extension.

League sources informed ESPN and NFL Network of the one-year extension Thursday afternoon.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection is entering his 13th NFL season. He entered the league as a third round pick by the Ravens in the 2007 NFL Draft. The two-time All-Pro started all 16 games last season for the Ravens at right guard.

Yanda has made 162 career appearances on the Raens' offensive line, with 151 starts. He won a Super Bowl with the AFC North franchise in 2013.. Yanda signed a four-year, $31.9 million extension with the Ravens in 2015. He is now signed through the 2020 season.

The Ravens' veteran lineman is the second-highest graded guard from 2006 to present, according to Pro Football Focus.