Dolphins, Jets hosting former Packers RB Ty Montgomery

Running back Ty Montgomery spent his 2018 campaign with the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens after a midseason trade. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Former Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens running back Ty Montgomery is set to visit the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets on his free agency tour.

A source told NFL Network that Montgomery is meeting with the two AFC East franchises over the next two days, visiting with the Jets on Thursday and Dolphins on Friday.

Montgomery, 26, played in seven games for the Packers in 2018, before being traded to the Ravens in October. He totalled 423 yards from scrimmage and a score on 66 touches. The dual-threat weapon had 188 yards and a score on 41 carries and 235 yards on 25 receptions in his 14 appearances.

The third round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft played his first three seasons in Green Bay before being moved during the 2018 season. He piled up 805 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in 15 games during his 2016 campaign for the Packers.

Montgomery signed a four-year, $2.9 million deal with the Packers in 2015.

The Dolphins' running backs room currently includes Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage and Kenneth Farrow entering the 2019 season. The Jets have Eli McGuire and Trenton Cannon on the depth chart behind star free agent signing Le'Veon Bell.