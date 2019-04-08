Miami Dolphins to sign former AAF sacks leader Jayrone Elliott

April 8 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign former San Antonio Commanders pass rusher Jayrone Elliott.

Sources told the NFL Network on Monday that Elliott will sign with the franchise after the AAF suspended its operations last week. The team hasn't officially announced the agreement.

Several NFL teams had interest in the outside linebacker, including the Oakland Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He led the Alliance of American Football with 7.5 sacks in eight games with the Commanders.

Elliott originally signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2014 out of Toledo. He played in 38 games in three seasons with the franchise and recorded 57 total tackles, four sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Packers traded Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 3, 2017, in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He appeared in one contest with the Cowboys and was waived Sept. 19.

Elliott also spent time with the New Orleans Saints in the 2018 off-season. The franchise released him before the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Dolphins also announced the signings of former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis and defensive lineman Durval Queiroz Neto on Monday.