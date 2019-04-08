Dolphins add 6-4, 325-pound Brazilian judo champ at defensive tackle

April 8 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have been allocated defensive tackle Durval Queiroz Neto as part of the NFL's international player pathway program.

Miami announced the addition of the 6-foot-4, 325-pound defensive lineman Monday. Queiroz, 25, is a judo champion. He has spent two of his last four football seasons with Cuiabá Arsenal and Galo FA, while also competing with the Brazilian national team.

"Make some noise Brazil, we're in," Queiroz wrote Monday on Instagram.

The Dolphins are one of the four AFC East franchises allowed to carry an additional roster spot this off-season as part of the program. The players are eligible for an international player practice squad exemption after training camp.

The exemption grants teams an 11th practice squad member that is ineligible to be activated during the 2019 season.

Miami has its first day of voluntary off-season workouts April 1. The Dolphins have voluntary minicamp from April 16 to 18 before their first OTA workouts May 13. Miami's mandatory minicamp is June 4 to 6.