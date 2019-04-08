April 8 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have signed former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis.

A source told NFL Network and ESPN that Louis agreed to a one-year deal with the AFC East franchise on Monday. Louis, 25, had 357 yards on 27 receptions during his 2017 campaign, before missing the entire 2018 season with a neck injury.

The fourth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has yet to score a touchdown during his NFL career. Louis had 18 catches for 205 yards during his rookie campaign for the Browns. Cleveland waived Louis on April 1.

Miami released veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola in March after signing the former New England Patriots pass-catcher last off-season. The Dolphins also re-signed wide receiver DeVante Parker in March. Miami also has Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson at the top of its depth chart at the wide receiver position.