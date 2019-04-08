Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) plays against Antonio Brown and the Oakland Raiders next season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Houston Texans safety Justin Reid responded to Oakland Raiders star receiver Antonio Brown's critical post on social media of Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Reid said he has "respect" for Brown's skills, but wants to "smash" the star receiver in the teams' upcoming game against each other following his unprompted comment at Smith-Schuster.

"I respect his game but I can't wait to smash this dude," Reid wrote Sunday on Twitter. "No need for that."

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams this off-season, also chimed in about Brown's tweet.

"No need for that," Weddle wrote. "Showing true colors right here. No respect for this dude."

Brown, who was traded to the Raiders this off-season, originally responded to a Steelers fan who tagged the receiver in a post that highlighted Smith-Schuster's team MVP award last season.

Brown's tweet blamed Smith-Schuster for a crucial fumble in Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints last season. The fumble, which came late in the fourth quarter, allowed the Saints to hang on for a 31-28 victory and ultimately ended the Steelers' postseason hopes.

Smith-Schuster responded to Brown's barb, saying "crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love."

All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?

"All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league," Smith-Schuster wrote. "I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?"

The Texans play the Raiders in the 2019-20 season. The NFL schedule is expected to release in mid-to-late April.