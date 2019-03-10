Pittsburgh Steelers to trade WR Antonio Brown to Oakland Raiders

March 10 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders.
Sources told the NFL Network and ESPN that the Raiders will send a third-round pick and a fifth-round choice in the 2019 NFL Draft in exchange for Brown.
Brown confirmed the deal with a tweet showing him in a Raiders uniform. The deal can become official when the NFL's new league year begins Wednesday.
☠️☠️☠️ #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/ul6lIVk9dE— Antonio Brown (@AB84) March 10, 2019
Sources told the NFL Network that the Raiders also added money to Brown's previous contract with the Steelers. His new three-year deal is worth $50.125 million with a max value of about $54 million. His deal contains $30.125 million in guaranteed money.
Brown originally signed a five-year contract with the Steelers on Feb. 27, 2017, with a $17 million annual price tag. The wideout's deal takes that and turns it into a contract worth $19.8 million each year.
The disgruntled wide receiver and the Steelers had a tumultuous end to last season and it carried over into the offseason. Brown announced his farewell from the Steelers on social media and requested a trade Feb. 12.
Brown has 837 receptions, 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns in his nine-season NFL career.