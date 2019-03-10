Pittsburgh Steelers to trade WR Antonio Brown to Oakland Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) will earn $50.125 million with a max value of about $54 million on his new contract. His deal contains $30.125 million in guaranteed money. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders.

Sources told the NFL Network and ESPN that the Raiders will send a third-round pick and a fifth-round choice in the 2019 NFL Draft in exchange for Brown.

Brown confirmed the deal with a tweet showing him in a Raiders uniform. The deal can become official when the NFL's new league year begins Wednesday.

Sources told the NFL Network that the Raiders also added money to Brown's previous contract with the Steelers. His new three-year deal is worth $50.125 million with a max value of about $54 million. His deal contains $30.125 million in guaranteed money.

Brown originally signed a five-year contract with the Steelers on Feb. 27, 2017, with a $17 million annual price tag. The wideout's deal takes that and turns it into a contract worth $19.8 million each year.

The disgruntled wide receiver and the Steelers had a tumultuous end to last season and it carried over into the offseason. Brown announced his farewell from the Steelers on social media and requested a trade Feb. 12.

Brown has 837 receptions, 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns in his nine-season NFL career.