Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) is expected to join a new team soon as trade talks are beginning to heat up. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Antonio Brown is expected to find a new team soon, after a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and three new teams have entered the sweepstakes for the All-Pro.

Sources told NFL Network that the Steelers have started telling teams that trade talks are moving quickly and they need to send in their best offers. The new teams interested in Brown have emerged in the last 48 hours, while the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals are now out of the picture, according to the report.

Sources told NFL Network Tuesday that the Denver Broncos said the price for Brown was "too rich." That report mirrored what 9News Denver reported last week, with sources close to Broncos general manager John Elway saying the team had not been involved in Brown trade talks.

The Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans have also been linked to Brown this offseason.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said his franchise had not had contact with the Steelers regarding Brown as of Thursday, when speaking to reporters at the 2019 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Sources told NFL Network Monday that the Raiders, Broncos and Cardinals were among the teams "most intrigued" by Brown. League sources told ESPN that the Redskins and Titans had shown the "most interest" in a trade.

League sources told ESPN that a deal for Brown is expected to be in place by Friday.

The Steelers need to trade Brown before March 17 if they want to avoid paying him a $2.5 million roster bonus. The new league year begins March 13.

The Raiders have emerged as a front-runner for Brown. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr told the Fresno Bee that he hopes his team pursues the superstar pass-catcher this offseason.

"I would imagine he's definitely in play," Carr said Saturday. "I hope he's in play. It would be great to add a guy like that to your team, talent like that. I don't know what it's going to cost. The contract stuff starts getting in the way and they got to figure out numbers and all that kind of stuff. I don't really like the business side of football, but I just like adding good players to our football team. If it works out in the business side, I know the locker room will be arms wide open to accepting Antonio."

The Raiders are in need of star power at the wide receiver position after trading away Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

Brown is set to earn a $12.6 million base salary in 2019. He turns 31 years old July 10 and is entering his 10th season.