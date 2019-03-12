March 12 (UPI) -- Antonio Brown took a flight to California -- minus his blonde mustache -- and plans to meet Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed Saturday to trade the All-Pro wide receiver to the Raiders, but the deal will not become official until Wednesday afternoon when the NFL's new calendar year begins.

But that didn't stop Brown from jumping on a private jet Monday and posting footage on his Instagram story. After Brown arrived in Oakland, he spoke about his plans, saying he expected to go to the Raiders' facility at 8 a.m. (PDT) Tuesday to meet Gruden and the rest of the staff. He also said he was going to work out with Carr at noon.

"I'm in Oakland, Calif. Super excited," Brown said on Instagram. "I'm extremely grateful ... Raider Nation, fire up."

Brown had a different appearance in the selfie-style videos. He sported a silver and black Raiders hat and went back to his natural facial hair color. He first posted a photo with a bleached mustache in January, but opted to start his stay in the Bay Area without the flashy facial feature.

Brown is set to cash in for $30.13 million guaranteed on his new deal with the Raiders.