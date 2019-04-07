Raiders' Antonio Brown attacks Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster on social media

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) and current Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) exchanged words on social media Sunday. Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders this off-season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown made a scathing comment about JuJu Smith-Schuster on social media Sunday.

Brown, who is now a member of the Raiders, responded to a Steelers fan who tagged the receiver in a post that highlighted Smith-Schuster's team MVP award last season.

"Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year," Brown wrote on Twitter. "Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days! By the way check the list."

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx RELATED Antonio Brown purchases billboards in Pittsburgh thanking fans April 7, 2019

Brown's unprompted tweet referred to Smith-Schuster's critical fumble in Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints last season. The fumble, which came late in the fourth quarter, allowed the Saints to hang on for a 31-28 win and ultimately dashed the Steelers' playoff chances.

Smith-Schuster responded to Brown's barb, saying "crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love."

All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media? RELATED Antonio Brown ditches blond mustache to meet Derek Carr, Jon Gruden April 7, 2019

"All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league," Smith-Schuster wrote. "I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?"

The Steelers wideout also included a quote from author Mark Twain, putting a temporary halt on the social media exchange between the players.

Brown's relationship with the Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger deteriorated late in the 2018 season. His issues with the franchise, along with his desire for a larger contract, led Pittsburgh to trade him to the Raiders this off-season for third- and fifth-round draft picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Smith-Schuster led the Steelers with 111 receptions and 1,426 receiving yards last season. Brown had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a team-best 15 receiving scores in 2018.