April 4 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III says the Jacksonville Jaguars attempted to acquire him in a trade twice during the 2018 season.

Griffin made the comments during an interview on the The Lounge Podcast, posted on the Ravens team website. The five-year veteran said he had a conversation with his agent following the Ravens' final game of the 2018 season. Griffin said they felt like the landscape of the NFL this off-season wasn't good for anyone looking for a starting opportunity at quarterback.

He said Baltimore made the best sense to work in a backup capacity. Griffin played behind rookie Lamar Jackson in 2018. He re-signed with the Ravens in March, inking a two-year, $4.5 million contract to remain with the AFC North franchise.

"Jacksonville tried to trade for me at the end of the preseason and right before the trade deadline," Griffin said on the podcast. "We knew that was an opportunity and there would be a chance if things didn't work out with Nick Foles. Because Nick played. I didn't get to play last year, so I understood that."

"We just kinda wanted to wait and see what would happen. I had some talks with some teams. I talked to Miami and just ultimately felt like those situations just weren't good. I'm not looking to go somewhere and be a bridge or be there for a season and then go somewhere else. I'm looking for stability and opportunity that not just presents itself but is a great situation. For me right now, Baltimore was the best situation."

Griffin said it's good to be in Baltimore helping Jackson and the Ravens in whatever capacity they ask of him. The 29 year old completed 2-of-6 passes for 21 yards in three games last season in Baltimore. Griffin did not throw a touchdown or an interception during his limited action. He also did not log a rushing attempt in 2018.

The Ravens have their first day of voluntary off-season workouts April 15, with mandatory minicamp set for June 11 to 13.

Griffin said he wants to play "well into" his 40s.

"I think I've taught myself and learned how to stay healthy," Griffin said. "I'm continuing to work on that five percent of my game that is inherently risky."