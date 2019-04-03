Former Indianapolis Colts WR Ryan Grant signs with Oakland Raiders

Former Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ryan Grant (L) signed a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders on Wednesday. The contract has a max value of $2.5 million. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ryan Grant signed with the Oakland Raiders on Wednesday, the team announced.

Sources told the NFL Network that Grant's deal is for one year with a max value of $2.5 million. The team hasn't confirmed financial terms of the agreement.

Grant played last season with the Colts after a four-year, $29 million agreement with the Baltimore Ravens collapsed due to a failed physical. He started a career-high 10 games with Indianapolis in 2018 and posted 35 catches for 334 yards and one touchdown.

The Washington Redskins originally drafted Grant in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He spent four seasons with the Redskins and appeared in all 64 contests (15 starts) with the franchise. He set career highs with Washington in 2017, registering 45 receptions for 573 yards and four receiving scores.

In five seasons in the league, Grant has appeared in 78 career games (25 starts) and recorded 119 catches for 1,319 yards and seven touchdowns.

Grant joins former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson in the Raiders' new-look receiving corps.