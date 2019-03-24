Former Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs WR Jeremy Maclin retires

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (R) had 514 receptions, 6,835 yards and 49 touchdowns in his professional career. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Former Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin announced his retirement from the NFL.

Maclin revealed the news at his wife's baby shower, then tweeted his announcement Sunday.

"There will be a letter and video to follow soon in the near future," Maclin wrote. "It is true I am retiring from the NFL! Stay tuned for how/why I came to this decision. Much love everyone!"

The Eagles originally drafted Maclin in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons in Philadelphia as a key component of an explosive offense that once consisted of DeSean Jackson, LeSean McCoy and Michael Vick.

Maclin is the 10th-leading receiver in Eagles history. He had 343 catches for 4,771 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns while in Philadelphia.

The veteran wideout spent two seasons with the Chiefs before playing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017. Maclin signed a five-year contract with the Chiefs in 2015, but was cut after two seasons. The Ravens cut him in March 2018 after his lone season with the franchise.

Maclin didn't play last season due to his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury. The 30-year-old receiver had 514 receptions, 6,835 yards and 49 touchdowns in his professional career.