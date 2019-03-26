Baltimore Ravens cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste sat out last season with a broken forearm. He agreed to re-sign with the Ravens on Tuesday. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a deal with Stanley Jean-Baptiste, keeping the cornerback with the team.

Jean-Baptiste's agent confirmed the news in a tweet, saying the player agreed to a one-year deal with the franchise. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, and the team hasn't officially announced the re-signing.

Jean-Baptiste has played in two NFL seasons since entering the league as a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He spent his rookie campaign with the New Orleans Saints before the team cut him prior to the 2015 season.

Jean-Baptiste bounced around the league with short stints in Detroit, Seattle, Kansas City and Jacksonville, but never saw any action in the regular season. The defensive back landed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 and saw snaps in one game.

The Ravens re-signed him last year in the off-season but placed him on injured reserve in August after suffering a broken forearm in the final preseason game.

Jean-Baptiste has one tackle in five career NFL games.