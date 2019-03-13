Seattle Seahawks sign Pro Bowl K Jason Myers

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets kicker Jason Myers spent last offseason with the Seattle Seahawks before being cut in August. He is expected to be Seattle's kicker in 2019. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks are signing Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers.

Sources told ESPN and The Athletic Myers agreed to a four-year deal with the Seahawks on Wednesday. The deal is expected to be worth $15 million to $16 million.

Myers, 27, played the first three years of his career for the Jacksonville Jaguars, before joining the New York Jets in 2018. He made a career-high 91.7 percent of his field goal attempts in 16 games last season, making his first Pro Bowl. Myers also made a career-best 90.9 percent of his extra point attempts for the Jets.

"Thank you Jets fans! I had a hell of a year in New York," Myers tweeted Wednesday. "I'll truly cherish my time there and it'll always hold a special place in my heart. You welcomed me and my family with support and love, and I'll forever be thankful!"

Sebastian Janikowski served as the Seahawks' kicker in 2018. He made 81.5 percent of his field goal attempts and 94.1 percent of his extra point attempts in 16 games last season. Janikowski is a free agent this offseason.