March 11 (UPI) -- As free agency gets ready to kick off in the NFL, one player in high demand will be Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas.

The soon-to-be free agent will not come cheaply, though. Sources told NFL Network that Thomas wants to be the highest-paid safety in the NFL, asking for a salary of at least $14 million per year.

The salary that Thomas is seeking would surpass that of Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, who makes $13 million per season.

Thomas was the 14th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, and was the part of the teams' famous "Legion of Boom" defense that helped them take home a championship in 2014 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

The Dallas Cowboys have long been thought to be the front runner to make a run at Thomas this offseason since Thomas grew up in Orange, Texas, and played at the University of Texas.

If the Cowboys go after Thomas, a source told the Dallas Star Telegram that the safety will not give Dallas a hometown discount, and that the two sides already have had a meeting about the safeties future.

The Seahawks, along with the San Francisco 49ers are two other teams rumored to be in the mix to try to sign Thomas, who will turn 30 this season.

Thomas' former teammate, Richard Sherman, now with the 49ers, is rumored to be interested in attempting to recruit Thomas to come to San Francisco.

In 129 career games with the Seahawks, Thomas has 28 interceptions with two touchdowns with 11 forced fumbles and has been named to the Pro Bowl six times in his career.